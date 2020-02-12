Court Report: Jan. 23 – Feb. 7, 2020

Jan. 23, 2020

Eugene Jamison, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/12/69, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed with costs waived.

Feb. 3, 2020

Jennifer E. Lehman, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/22/79, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, possession to distribute class B drug (not identified): continued to pretrial conference.

Michael Shawn Rodrick, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/19/78, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 7, 2020

Brian P. Beasley, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/16/92, violating abuse prevention order: pretrial probation for nine months, must not have any contact with victim; possession of firearm without FID card: pretrial probation for nine months.

Marco Antonio Gonzalez, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/1/86, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued without finding for five months, must pay $50 VW and remain alcohol free with screens and enter and complete the IPAEP program.

Derik B. Hull, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/10/78, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Adam L. Robinson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/16/81, disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession to distribute class A drug (heroin): guilty — 2½ years in the house of correction committed with 37 days credit; possession of class C drug (Diazepam): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession of class E drug (Xanax): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Amanda Mae Strausser, Lewistown, Pa.; DOB 2/11/91, disturbing the peace, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery on ambulance personnel, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Robert G. Walsh, Hyannis; DOB 3/10/66, negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty — 90 days in the house of correction committed.