Head to the Chilmark Tavern on Friday, Feb. 14, for an evening of local singer and songwriter performances of original love songs and classic favorites. The special Valentine’s Day celebration at Pathways Arts starts at 6:30 pm, and runs until 9:30 pm. Hosted by Pathways Arts, this event is sure to get you in the lovey-dovey mood, with songs from Missis Biskis, Jemima James, Isaac Taylor, Lucy Mayhew, and many more. Seating is limited, so show up early to get a good spot.