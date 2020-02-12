NAMI class makes a difference

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of the Cape and Islands NAMI Family-to-Family class that is provided on-Island for anyone affected by someone with a mental illness. If you are a person affected by someone with a mental illness, I can’t say enough about this incredible Island resource.

My experience in taking the class was such a positive experience. This class breaks through the stigma that can sometimes be associated with mental illnesses, and provides the tools families need to move through. This class was recommended to me by a friend who took it in the Boston area, and I realized that on the Vineyard, this class is such a gift.

If you have an opportunity to sign up for this class, I urge you to do so. You will not be disappointed. This year the class begins on March 5 at 6 pm. Please contact Lisa Belcastro at 508-560-3678 if you would like more information. The class leaders are there for you with any questions or concerns you may have, and they are such committed individuals and make up an incredible team.

Doreen Anderson

Oak Bluffs