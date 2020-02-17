New records and a lengthy list of successes

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) swim team completed its season on Sunday in record-breaking fashion.

Junior Vineyarder swimmer Gabby Carr lowered two of her own school records in the 200m freestyle and in the 500m freestyle and Ruairi Mullin dropped his week old school record by over a second to place 14th in the 200 yard freestyle at the Division 2 State Championships at Boston University.

Mullin finished in 1:53.72 to become the first Vineyard boy to place at either the sectional or state meets. With those points, the Vineyard tied for 34th place out of the 53 teams competing. Ruairi and Carr placed in all three events they swam at the state meet. The tandem set a new MVRHS team record every time they entered the water at sectionals and states. Wayland won the boys meet by over a hundred points.

Carr finished 12th statewide in the 200m and 13th statewide in the 500, continuing a record of unique achievement since she burst on the high school swimming scene as a freshman. Carr has set a host of swim records at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS), was a key contributor to the first ever MVRHS regular season winning record, a league championship, and in 2019 became the first MVRHS swimmer to score points at the statewide competition.

On Saturday, Carr lowered her record in the first split of the 200m, with a 57.06 pace. Her previous record split came two weeks ago at the conference championship meet. Her overall 200m time was also a new MVRHS record at 1:59.43.

Impressively, Carr lopped two seconds off her 500m school record, finishing in 5:27.07 in the grueling race, helping the Purple to 34th place among 59 entrants. Duxbury High School was the top team.