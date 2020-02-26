Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 17-21, 2020

AQUINNAH

Feb. 21, Jeffrey L. Madison and George B. Brush sold a lot on Moshup Trail to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $1,450,000.

EDGARTOWN

Feb. 18, Paula Sumberg, a.k.a. Paula A. Sumberg, trustee of MV Katama Trust, Robert L. Ricciardelli, trustee of the Louis A. Ricciardelli Family Irrevocable Trust, and Josephine A. Ricciardelli, trustee of the Josephine A. Ricciardelli Family Irrevocable Trust sold 17 Thaxter Lane to Joseph M. Guerrero and Michelle Guerrero for $1,700,000.

Feb. 18, Richard Resendes sold ¼ interest in 24 Herring Creek Road to Jo-Ann Resendes and Irene Marie Resendes for $9,700.

Feb. 19, Rex Gedney and Laura Lee Gedney sold 147 South Water St. to Gary Daula Vineyard Homes LLC for $1,300,000.

OAK BLUFFS

Feb. 20, Preserve at the Woodlands LLC sold 34 Paddock Road to Paul Graf and Laurie Graf, trustees of Plara Realty Trust for $600,000.

Feb. 20, Douglas A. Tamilio, Amy R. Tamilio, and Steven Scott Stewart sold 45 Manchester Ave. to Susan S. Schofield for $605,000.

TISBURY

Feb. 19, Tashmoo Housing Co. LLC sold 103 Tashmoo Ave. to Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard Inc. for $800,000.

Feb. 20, David W. Goodridge, trustee of Goodridge West Chop Realty Trust, sold 1054 Main St. to West Chop Club Inc. for $2,250,000.

Feb. 20, Matthew Koenig and Jessica Koenig, f.k.a. Jessica Merry, sold 62 Foster Ave. to Daniel Summers and Michael McNahan for $595,000.

Feb. 21, David F. Willoughby and Tamma L. Cimeno, f.k.a. Tamma L. Willoughby, sold 20 Leland Ave. to Elena De Foe and Daniel De Foe for $310,000.

Feb. 21, Erik Bang-Birge, trustee of the Ellen Bank-Birge Trust sold 299 Daggett Ave. to Island Housing Trust Corp. for $688,500.

Feb. 21, David C. Maddox sold part of 327 Daggett Ave. to Island Housing Trust Corp. for $75,000.

WEST TISBURY

Feb. 19, Paul’s Point Area Realty LLC sold a 50 percent undivided interest in 40 Simon Athearn Road to Spring Lot Partners LLC for $1,046,300.