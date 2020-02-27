Boys Hoops wins first round of tourney

The ninth-ranked MVRHS boys basketball team travelled to Braintree on Wednesday and came away with a hard-earned 64-60 win over eighth-ranked Archbishop Williams. The boys now move on to round two in the state tournament and will face top seed Rockland High School on Saturday on the road.

The Vineyarders led by one point at the half, then built a seven point lead midway through the third period before holding on for the win. Rammon Dos Santos had what coach Mike Joyce described as “his best game of the season” with 23 points and 11 rebounds to spark the team. Jared Regan and Aiden Rogers pitched in with 18 and 16 points respectively, while Nico DePaula, Mike Trusty and Jeremy Regan keyed the defense.

The boys will tip-off against Rockland at 4:00 pm on Saturday.