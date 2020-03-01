Boys basketball loses at Rockland High, 63-38

The ninth-seeded MVRHS boys basketball team led top-seed Rockland High School 19-17 at the half on Saturday but cold shooting in the second half resulted in a convincing 63-38 win for the host Bulldogs. Rammon Dos Santos sparked the Vineyarders with six first quarter points but fouls limited his scoring from that point. Meanwhile, the strong defense of Aiden Araujo, Adam Knight and Mike Trusty, among others, stymied Rockland’s offense.

In the second half, the hosts heated up while the Vineyarders went cold. “We could not put the ball in the hoop in the second half,” said coach Mike Joyce after the game. “We played hard and never let up, but the ball just wouldn’t fall. Rockland is a good team, and I’m proud of how we played.”

Rammon Dos Santos had 12 points overall to lead the Vineyard scoring while Jeremy Regan added eight. The boys finished their season with a 12-10 record.