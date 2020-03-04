Court Report: Feb. 13 – March 2

Feb. 13, 2020

Spencer P. Dube, Charlton; DOB 3/8/93, assault and battery on a family/household member, assault and battery on a pregnant victim: continued to pretrial conference.

Sharon H. Fisher, Edgartown; DOB 11/15/66, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Wagner Euzebio Nunes, Edgartown; DOB 12/15/91, larceny under $1,200: dismissed.

Feb. 18, 2020

Leigh J. Rogers, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/12/60, assault and battery on a family/household member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a second charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 20, 2020

Russell B. Beaudoin, Worcester; DOB 11/7/83, operating motor vehicle with suspended license for OUI, speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: continued to pretrial conference.

Estevan Galvao, Edgartown; DOB 3/27/83, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Leigh J. Rogers, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/12/60, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 21, 2020

Adam John Castro, Edgartown; DOB 11/14/95, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Adam Christopher Smilgis, West Tisbury; DOB 8/27/80, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Feb. 24, 2020

Thomas F. Keen III, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/13/81, operating motor vehicle with a suspended license for OUI: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle without interlock ignition: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with a revoked license as HTO (habitual traffic offender): no disposition as yet.

Feb. 27, 2020

Abraham T. Rendon, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/25/88, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 28, 2020

Laryssa J. Fernandes, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/17/2001, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Stephen L. Jenkinson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/24/68, possession of child pornography, distributing material of child in sexual act, a second charge of distributing material of child in sexual act: continued for probable cause hearing.

Protase a.k.a. Protis E. Woodford Jr., Tisbury; DOB 12/1/62, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

March 2, 2020

Gabriel Barros, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/17/2000, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Peter Monterroso-Quevedo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/16/84, number plate violation to conceal identity: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Irene Pereira, Wilmington; DOB 6/10/60, abandoning motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Dana L. Ragan, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/3/79, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible.