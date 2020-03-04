Ninth annual YMCA Triathlon this weekend

The ninth annual Live Love Tri, the Island’s only indoor triathlon, will take place at the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, March 7, from 8 am to noon, raising money for financial assistance, the third grade water safety program, summer camp, memberships, and the teen center, according to a press release.

This event provides an opportunity for community members of all ages to reach their personal health and wellness goals, challenging themselves with a swim, bike, or run. LLT is also a fundraising event and all proceeds benefit Y for All financial assistance, facilitating positive change in the community by helping others in need reach their health and wellness goals through free and subsidized programs at the Y.

The event is open to Y members and nonmembers, with over 30 participants ages 11 and up. This year, Live Love Tri is dedicated to former spin instructor and volunteer Mike Adell, who passed away last year. Mike helped start Live Love Tri as a spin-a-thon, and volunteered every year thereafter. He was instrumental in making the event a success, keeping the Y spin group inspired, and motivating others to do what they thought they couldn’t. Participants can register solo or with friends, and can sign up for as many time intervals as they would like and collect donations to sponsor their performance and benefit the Y financial assistance program.

The atmosphere of the event is fun and motivational, with Island spin master DJ Ricky Prime playing music, drinks and snacks from the Café, and raffle prizes donated by Cape Air, Chilmark Coffee, Healthy Additions, Island Gymnastics, Orange Peel Bakery, SPI Belt, Summer Shades, the Black Dog, Topricin, and Vineyard Vines.

Awards will be given to the top three in each category, and those who reach their fundraising goal will be entered in the grand prize raffle.

March 7, 8 am to noon at the YMCA M.V. Open to members and nonmembers. All participants receive a Live Love Tri T shirt, swag bag, snacks, water, and a chance to win medals and giveaways. Registration form is online at ymcamv.org/live-love-tri.