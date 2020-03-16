O.B. seeks to postpone town meeting, election

Oak Bluffs is seeking to postpone its annual town meeting and election, scheduled for April 14 and and April 16 respectively, pending clarification from the state.

At a joint meeting with the board of health in a room that had been scrubbed down with disinfectants Monday, selectmen approved the Oak Bluffs COVID-19 virus operations plan that outlines the town’s operations while promoting social distancing to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

“We need to be prepared to adopt these operational guidelines today, but they may change if this trajectory on this upward track as it has, we may have to address this even more,” town administrator Robert Whritneour said.

From March 17 through April 17 town offices will remain open by appointment only basis. These include: Town Hall, the harbormaster office, shellfish department, highway department, and wastewater department. The town is encouraging transactions to be handled online, by email, or by telephone. Inspectional services can be accessed by telephone or email.

While the town’s police and fire departments will remain open, residents are being asked to use discretion and to only come to the buildings during emergencies.

The town is closing the council on aging, but daily Meals on Wheels deliveries will be maintained through Elder Services. The Oak Bluffs Public Library, the skatepark, and the basketball courts will be closed to the public.

All board meetings will be held via teleconference or video to provide remote participation. All advisory committee meetings have been postponed.