St. Patrick Day SSA meeting physically closed to public

The Steamship Authority board meeting slated for March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) at 10 am in Falmouth has been shuttered to physical public access. The closure was prompted by concerns over the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Those who wish to listen in and comment can do so “by calling 971-224-6593 and using code 298069,” a release states.

The meeting will mark the first time new chairman Jim Malkin will preside over the board. Among the agenda items is a general manager’s report, an update on vessel dry-docks and repair projects, updates regarding the Woods Hole Project, the status of HMS recommendations, and “COVID-19”.

The agenda also indicates an executive session to talk about anticipated negotiations with the union over “a proposed time off plan in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.”