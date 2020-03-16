These Times call for remote working

In a commitment to the health and safety of our employees and customers, and in following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control on mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Martha’s Vineyard Times employees will mostly be working remotely beginning Monday.

This will look seamless to regular readers because we already do a lot of work remotely. Technology allows us to file stories from fire scenes and meetings.

We remain committed to bringing you up-to-date information on our website, in our daily newsletter The Minute, and in our weekly print edition. For as long as possible, we will also maintain a presence at our 30 Beach Road office in Vineyard Haven during regular business hours.

You can still reach our reporters, advertising representatives, editors, and other employees by dialing 508-693-6100 and their extensions. (Remember, when dialing an extension, putting the # first is important.) Calls will be forwarded to them.

You can also reach out by email. Here is a complete list of company contacts from our website.

Thank you for continuing to make us an essential community resource. We’ll get through this together Martha’s Vineyard.