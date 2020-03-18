Growing in the garden

1 of 6

Call it soil therapy. Call them Wednesday workdays. For more than three decades volunteers have gathered weekly on Wednesdays for Chore Day at the Community Greenhouse of Martha’s Vineyard to help plant, nurture, and harvest the veggies, flowers, and herbs in the greenhouse formerly known as Comsog. When The Times recently visited the New York Avenue garden spot in Oak Bluffs, activity was picking up in anticipation of the Mother’s Day sale when Island gardeners crowd the Community Greenhouse to buy flower and vegetable seedlings. Growing in the back of the greenhouse were healthy crops of greens and other pick-your-own vegetables.

Hard at work around a table at the front of the greenhouse were Comsog members Bark McKelvey and Cathy Lewis as well as volunteers from the Seven Hills day program, all planting seeds timed to grow into large lush plants for Comsog’s May fundraiser.

Joining those volunteers on a recent Wednesday were hundreds of newly hatched praying mantises — so tiny that volunteers at a work table were pretty much unaware of the bug baby boom halfway down the greenhouse in back of them. At way, way less than an inch in length, this reporter and Times photographer Lexi Pline had pretty much given up on spotting any mantises when Greenhouse groundskeeper Paul Cotton called us back for instruction: “Squint your eyes just so and concentrate.” We refocused and the tiny bugs swam into view.

So small, so delicate, it is difficult to imagine these miniscule specimens will grow into a species capable of bringing down hummingbirds or fishing for guppies. Despite their pious name — “praying” mantises because of the prayerful stance of their front legs — these graceful creatures are efficient killing machines. Widely known as effective pest eradicators in gardens and greenhouses, mantis egg cases are available through online sites like eBay and Amazon. Comsog, however, acquired theirs the old fashioned way: out of the backyard.

Manny — progenitor of this and many previous broods — was brought into the greenhouse two years ago by groundskeeper Paul Cotton, as a nontoxic pest controller. In time Manny identified itself as a female, bubbling out of her backside a foamy gray mass filled with eggs and enough food to sustain early life. Once extruded from the egg sac, the little critters dine on other insects, a problem at the time of this lot’s birth. Previous generations had eaten the greenhouse clean of bugs. Peanut butter and honey are being provided for the infants while the greenhouse awaits a few springtime bugs.

Throughout the ages kids and grownups alike have been fascinated by their encounters with the graceful green insects. Endowed with spiritual attributes in many societies, ancient Egyptians believed praying mantises acted as guides along one´s journey into eternal life. During excavations at Deir el Medina, a small clay coffin was found containing the remains of a praying mantis wrapped in linen. Comsog assistant manager Chris Legge reminisced about bringing home a mantis egg sac as a child, eventually flooding the family parlor with bugs. Martha’s Vineyard Hospital physical therapist Valerie Lavigne last summer photographed her daughters’ delighted encounter with a big green bug.

Comsog’s dedication to eating local year-round is apparent in the back of the greenhouse, where colorful swiss chard, kale, and other healthy greens grow. Herbs and salad-making material — radishes, edible flowers, and a variety of greens — grow in table-height beds. Pick-your-own opportunities are available for a low membership fee and a small working contribution. Volunteer opportunities abound at the moment.

For more information, call 508-693-2019 or visit mvgreenhouse.org. Check them out on Facebook facebook.com/CommunitySolarGreenhouse or their blog at comsog.blogspot.com.