Island Food Pantry receives $5,000 Client’s Choice Donation

The Island Food Pantry received a $5,000 gift from Feiner Real Estate in partial support for a new video production that will highlight the experience of food insecurity on Martha’s Vineyard, according to a press release. The gift is half of a larger recent donation administered by the realtor’s Client’s Choice Program. The Pantry was selected as one of the recipients by the new owners of an Edgartown property.

“Our Client’s Choice Program aims to empower buyers and sellers to use the power of their money to make a difference for free. Client’s Choice donates 10% of every sales commission to island non-profits that the clients choose to make an impact on the Vineyard and we are pleased that this recent client selected the Island Food Pantry as a co-recipient from a larger group of applicants. So far, Client’s Choice has donated over $150,000 in just over 4 years,” said Jim Feiner, owner of Feiner Real Estate.

The video will illustrate multiple experiences with food insecurity, including stories such as the following:

The persistent nutritional challenges of long-time residents as well as seasonal workers;

The “safety net” stories of the elderly, the very young, and the disabled who rely on the Pantry when their household income fails to cover supplemental needs;

The “just in time” reports from those affected by unexpected financial challenges that result from government shut-downs or labor strikes; and

The vulnerability faced by those whose employment is often unpredictable.

Margaret Hannemann, president of the Island Food Panty Board, stated: “We are truly grateful for the support and recognition by the Client’s Choice donation. This project will call attention to the unique assets that undergird the operation of the Island Food pantry—the farm gleaning efforts, farmer and other local market donations, food drives, volunteer service, collaboration with partners such as the Greater Boston Food Bank, Island Grown Initiative, Vineyard Grocer, financial support from individual and business donors, and many others.” Such on-going efforts often are not visible to Island residents and visitors and they fall below the radar except in times of dire emergency and need.

Visual resources strive to put a human face on the statistics of food insecurity and amplify the voices of those who are struggling. These images also highlight approaches that represent constructive community-based solutions, raising awareness of the multiple ways in which Islanders respond to local challenges. At the time of its inception in 1981, the Island Food Pantry had a simple but effective mission: neighbors helping neighbors get through the winter on Martha’s Vineyard. Today, the Pantry strives to cultivate a healthy, hunger-free community on Martha’s Vineyard, seeking to sustain neighbors in times of need by providing a dependable source of wholesome food. The number of clients served by the Island Food Pantry doubled in the past year. Currently about 1000 adults and children receive items distributed by the Pantry.

The Pantry plans to use the proposed video as a valuable tool in educating and engaging others who have not witnessed food insecurity themselves. The Pantry will continue to seek funding to complete the budget for the production and distribution of the new video so that it can be made available with supplemental materials to local business, civic, educational, and religious organizations as well as incorporated into appropriate social media sites such as Facebook and YouTube.

Contact Kayte Morris for more information at kayte@islandfoodpantry.org