Riley Craig graduates USMC boot camp

Private First Class Riley S. Craig, 19, of Edgartown, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on March 13, 2020. PFC Craig successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 59 recruits in Training Platoon 2020.

While in recruit training, PFC Craig served as a platoon artist and fire-team leader, earned his Expert Rifleman badge and achieved first class scores on both his physical fitness and combat fitness tests. After pushing through the last nine miles of the Crucible, the 54-hour culminating event of training, Riley earned the title of United States Marine as well as a promotion to Private First Class. Following 10 days home on leave, he will report to Camp LeJeune, N.C., for one month of Military Combat Training, followed by additional Military Occupation Specialty training at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twenty-Nine Palms, Calif. PFC Craig is a 2018 graduate of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.