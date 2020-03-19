Streaming live Sunday nights

With restaurants, bars, and other music venues closed, Island musicians — and musicians all over the world — are looking for ways to sustain themselves. West Tisbury’s Siren Mayhew and Sean McMahon were a hit last Sunday night with a live-streaming concert on the Islanders Talk Facebook page. They entertained a wide Facebook audience from home, regaling folks with some classics, a little country, and a whole lot of Island love, as their baby daughter, Isla, chimed in as well.

They plan to continue their #SocialDistanceSing every Sunday evening for the foreseeable future in place of their usual Holy Rock and Roll Revival Show at the Ritz. Members of Islanders Talk can tune in by logging onto the Islanders Talk Facebook page at 7:30 on Sunday nights. If you are not a member of Islanders Talk or Facebook, you can still watch and listen to the simulcast on “Workman Song” YouTube official artist channel, https://youtu.be/lMGGgu_T4Ns. They gratefully take tips and song requests.

“We have been accepting digital tips through Venmo at @ssmcm and via PayPal at PayPal.me/workmansong,” McMahon explains. “I recommend both of these methods for anyone seeking support for their live-streaming projects. We just put the links to these payment methods in the video description box.”

He’s also happy to help other musicians set up live streaming, McMahon said. Contact Sean McMahon via the contact form on workmansong.com, and he’ll do his best.

Mayhew and McMahon are working on other streaming ideas, so stay tuned for updates by following @workmansong on Instagram.