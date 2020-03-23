Supplemental education available to Island kids

A letter sent to families by Superintendent Matt D’Andrea said that Island schools are currently working on providing alternative learning opportunities for students of all ages.

After all Island schools closed until April 7, following an order by Gov. Charlie Baker, schools promised they would provide supplemental education that students can access remotely.

“Teachers have been utilizing online platforms to engage our students and to provide educational resources,” D’Andrea wrote. “We will continue to develop and provide resources to families over the next couple of weeks.”

Along with the letter, D’Andrea provided an extensive list of alternative learning resources for students in both grade school and high school.

The list was compiled by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), and includes online resources such as digital classrooms, in-depth online courses, educational broadcasts that students can follow along with, and access to full-length textbooks and literature.

Contained in the list are websites and educational forums for history, science, and technology, mathematics, art, and English, along with resources for English learners available in a multitude of languages.

In order to support students with disabilities or who are in specialized learning programs, the Massachusetts Council for Exceptional Children (MCEC) has created an open-access folder for Massachusetts educators so they can exchange resources and information.

Island schools are also providing food for students. Pickup meals are currently available at the high school, the Oak Bluffs School, the Edgartown School, the Tisbury School, and the West Tisbury School, from 11 am to 1 pm.