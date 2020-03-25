Help available for pet owners

To the Editor:

We are here for you.

The Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard would like the community to know that we are here for you in these uncertain times of COVID-19.

Should you need any supplies for your pets, we can offer food, bedding, crates, or answers to your questions.

The shelter is open for your needs. Please do not hesitate to contact us. Our number is 508-627-8662.

If there is an animal in need of surrendering, understand that our mission is to keep the animal in as close to a home situation as possible. They will have their own comfortable bed, healthy food, and classical music playing or television to watch, with someone in their company all day. In most surrender cases, the animal is matched to a new home before it stays a night.

The Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard prides itself on its ability to provide a one-on-one relationship, and a no-stress environment for our animals.

We love what we do, and feel lucky to be able to offer all our programs to the community.

Please stay healthy and safe. We are looking forward to this all being behind us.

Lisa Dawley, shelter manager

Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard