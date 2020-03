Enjoy inspirational and educational films in the comfort of your home. The M.V. Film Festival is posting movies they have screened over the years at the March festival and at Cinema Circus. Each day there is a new family-friendly film to watch, along with supplemental activities such as worksheets or crafts. Also available is an incredible list of recommended films to stream, including a few selected for the 20th film festival. Visit tmvff.org/movieaday and tmvff.org/filmrecs.