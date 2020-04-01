An Island stimulus for local business

To the Editor:

The successful passing of the Coronavirus Aid,Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act last week should bring much needed relief to our Island businesses. However, I have a feeling that the implementation of this act will most likely take more time than anticipated.

In the meantime I’m hoping we can all rally behind our Island businesses, especially those who stay open for us year-round.

For starters, make a list of upcoming birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, baby showers, graduations and other events that include giving gifts. Instead of ordering from off-Island companies, why not contact our local business owners and purchase gift certificates for future use, NOW?

This includes our Island artists, garden centers, hair and beauty salons and restaurants. Every little bit helps, the more the merrier. Certainly will support much-needed cash flow.

Some of our local businesses will take your order over the phone and leave your purchase outside for safe pick up. It’s Tuesday, so I’m signing off to tiptoe to my tulips at Morrice’s.

Stay well, mind body and soul.

Wiet Bacheller

Vineyard Haven