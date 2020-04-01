Malkin to hold Steamship Authority town hall today

Steamship Authority board chairman Jim Malkin will hold a virtual town hall following today’s 4 pm Dukes County commissioners’ meeting.

Malkin said he chose to hold the meeting because “I wanted to be able to hear what the people have to say.” He said he was “very happy to interact with people who are not anonymous” and further he looked forward to having issues brought to his attention.

The meeting will be hosted by Zoom. Join Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/316391285

or call in +16465588656 Meeting ID: 316 391 285#

“His tele-town hall is basically going to be a continuation of our meeting,” Dukes County commissioner Keith Chatinover said.