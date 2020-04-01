Top picks from Island film aficionados

1 of 3

You’ve run through every episode of “Tiger King” — now what? Social isolation may prove a great time to catch up on some of the films that didn’t reach mass audiences or garner loads of media attention. Luckily, we’ve got a number of film curators on-Island who are offering up suggestions for your viewing pleasure — some new, some a few years older, and many of which may never have been on your radar at all.

Thomas Bena of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, hasn’t let the postponement of the organization’s annual March festival stop him and his staff from moving forward and adapting to the current situation. MVFF will continually release film recommendations on their Facebook page and in their newsletter, as well as hosting a Movie a Day curriculum for kids that will include a short family-friendly film accompanied paired with worksheets, questions with prompts, discussions, crafts, and more.

Hilary Dreyer, executive director of MVFF, has selected films that will help raise spirits. Of the current list of recommendations she says, “There are a lot of music documentaries, adventure docs and comedies. That’s what people want to see right now. A lot of the films that we play may not have a big theatrical release. Hopefully this will help make people aware of some great films they may have missed.”

For a music documentary, Dreyer suggests checking out “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” which celebrates the influence of Native Americans on rock and roll. According to the MVFF newsletter, the film “shows us that some of our most treasured artists and songs found their inspiration in ancient, native melodies and harmonies infused with a desire to resist.” And, as Dreyer adds, “There’s amazing concert footage.”

For adventure fans, Bena is very enthusiastic about a duo of films that were slated to be screened together at the 2020 festival. The 45-minute film “Shelter” follows five snowboarders through the French Swiss Alps, where they witness the effects of climate change and speak about their individual efforts to mitigate their impacts and minimize their carbon footprint while still pursuing their passion. “It combines adventure with environmental issues and it’s gorgeous,” says Bena. The short film “(People) of Water” documents the U.S. Men’s Rafting Team’s attempt to break the Grand Canyon speed record while discovering that outrigger canoeing is about much more than a means of travel.

Dreyer recommends “Maiden,” which recounts the journey of the first boat with an all female crew to take on a round the world sailing race.

Comedies on the MVFFf’s list include the charming “Keep the Change,” an unusual (and very funny) rom-com centering on an autistic couple, and one of Dreyer’s favorites, “Patty Cake$,” a narrative film about an aspiring rapper from suburban New Jersey and the rag-tag hip-hop group she assembles in search of fame and fortune.

Now that the M.V. Film Center is closed temporarily, the staff is also offering film recommendations.

Inspirational films are always a good choice, especially when the human spirit is being tested on a daily basis. Richard Paradise, founder and director of the Film Center, suggests checking out “Crip Camp,” about an important movement that sprang from a 1970s-era camp for people with disabilities. The film is not only educational and uplifting, but also highly entertaining, according to Paradise.

Among the Film Center’s list of suggestions are some Hollywood films (“Jojo Rabbit,” “Get Out,” “The King’s Speech,” “There Will Be Blood”) as well as some lesser-known films, including “Sorry to Bother You,” a favorite of Maury De Geofroy, who compiled the current list of recommendations. “It’s wild and full of magical realism mixed with insane science fiction,” he says. “Daring to be different and not afraid to slam you in the face with its message.”

Of course the Film Center, which makes an effort to promote movies from around the world, has some foreign films to recommend (“Y tu mama tambien”) and indie films (Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” and “Call Me By Your Name,” an unconventional love story set in Italy).

The Film Center is also continuing its film class facilitated by Robert Dutton through a free digital platform on YouTube.

Even if you’ve seen them a dozen times, you really can’t go wrong with a good classic film. During the depression era, movie studios became expert at lifting people’s spirits with showstopping big-budget musicals and madcap comedies. For one of each, check out Busby Berkeley’s “42nd Street” and the Marx Brothers’ “Duck Soup,” a wonderful satire on political maneuvering.

For another comedic take on politicians, try Frank Capra’s uplifting comedic ode to idealism, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

If you want to support the efforts of a couple of new Vineyard homeowners, check out the first release from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions. The documentary “American Factory” tells the story of a glass factory in Dayton, Ohio, owned by a Chinese billionaire and staffed by a mix of American and Chinese workers who deal with a variety of culture clash and labor vs. management issues. As the former first lady once said, “For so many people, television and movies may be the only way they understand people who aren’t like them.” What better time to explore the lives of people outside of our own sphere. We’re all in this together, after all.