Webinar for nonprofit employers

The M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative plans a webinar Thursday, April 2, from 9:30 to 11 am via Zoom Workshop for nonprofit employers addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employment attorney Samantha Halem will lead the event. According to a press release, Halem will cover the new state and federal laws, regulations, and guidelines about COVID-19. In addition, she will discuss layoffs, unemployment, keeping nonprofit organizations operating, and other issues that may be impacting them in this confusing and ever-changing time. Halem regularly counsels clients in all aspects of employment law, the release says, and is a successful litigator, representing clients before state and federal courts in multiple jurisdictions.

MVNC is working behind the scenes to support Island nonprofits, the release says, in navigating these times by hosting capacity programs and providing timely and essential resources.

This workshop is designed for executive directors and anyone else interested in employee law and developments due to the pandemic.

Join the Zoom meeting through this video/audio link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/347408613 with the call-in number, +19294362866 and meeting ID 347 408 613.