SSA cancels some Friday ferries

The following trips on Friday 04/03/2020 have been canceled due to weather conditions.

M/V WOODS HOLE 6:00AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V WOODS HOLE 7:00AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

The National Weather Service is predicting a period of high winds that may affect service throughout the day on Friday, April 3, 2020. The NWS has also issued a High Wind Watch from 6:00 a.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020. Gusts of up to 60 mph are forecast.

For additional information please refer to www.weather.gov/box.

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

Current Conditions may be viewed at http://www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status