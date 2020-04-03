Watchout for stimulus check phone scam

A new phone scam regarding stimulus checks is making the rounds on the Island, according to the Edgartown police.

In an Instagram post, police warned that scammers have been calling people to ask for social security and bank account numbers to process distribution of the CARE Act stimulus checks.

“The federal government will not call and ask for your social security number or bank account number to process the payment of these funds. Please do not give any personal information over the phone,” the post reads. “If you receive a call from someone asking for any personal information, hang up immediately. It is a scam.”

The scam comes after President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion stimulus package that will send $1,200 checks directly to many Americans, significantly expand unemployment benefits and eligibility, and establish a small business loan fund.

Robert Arcudi, an Island accountant, told The Times the bill will be based on a person’s adjusted gross income for their 2018 tax return. Payments are lowered $5 for every additional $100 in income over $75,000 for singles, $112,500 for heads of household, and $150,000 for married couples filing jointly, according to Arcudi. A single adult earning $85,000 would get $700.