Permanent Endowment emergency fund gets $100,000 grant

The Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard announced on Monday that its Emergency Response Fund received a gift of $100,000 from the Barr Foundation to bolster its support of Island nonprofits in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The Barr Foundation is one of the largest private foundations in New England.

“This is a welcome and generous gift coming at a time when the needs of Islanders and their families are growing week to week,” Emily Bramhall, the Endowment’s executive director, said in a press release. “Just as the Barr Foundation determined to put this emergency investment in community foundations, we are working to get funds expeditiously to our nonprofits answering the call.”

The Endowment was one of six regional community foundations singled out by the Barr Foundation for a $100,000 grant, and also included the Community Foundation for Nantucket. The Barr Foundation has collectively targeted $2.5 million in emergency relief grants for the COVID-19 crisis.

“This crisis is touching every part of the Commonwealth, and we at Barr are eager to get resources to the organizations with the most pressing needs,” Jim Canales, the Foundation’s president, said in the release. “With deep knowledge of their local communities and the ability to get resources quickly to where they are needed most, community foundations such as the Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard are so vital right now. Barr is pleased to be able to support the Fund’s rapid response at this challenging time.”

The Endowment this week awarded nearly $54,000 to seven Vineyard nonprofits in its first round of grants. It will continue to respond to grant applications on a weekly basis. For more information on the Emergency Response Fund go here: bit.ly/2V6Y0bR.