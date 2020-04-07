Dining at a Distance

With the recent dine-in business ban, we decided to open the Dine Special section of our website and newsletter for the time being as a courtesy service not only to our advertisers, but to all Island eateries and their customers. We feel that not only is it important to promote all dine options available to Islanders as they become more limited, but to support local business during this trying time.

Please contact Jenna@mvtimes.com with your current dining options.

Dine-at-a-Distance:

Art Cliff Diner Open for Donation If You Can program — food available for takeout, donate if you can afford to in place of regular payment.

Bangkok Thai Open for takeout lunch and dinner.

The Barn Bowl & Bistro Menu plus buckets of fried chicken available for online ordering & curbside pickup Tuesday through Saturday, 4 to 8 pm

Black Dog Bakery Cafe Takeout 7 am to 6 pm Monday through Saturday, and 7 am to 4 pm Sunday facebook.com/BlackDogBakery 508-696-8192

Bobby B’s Open normal hours for Island-wide delivery and curbside pickup.

The Cardboard Box Open for takeout only.

Cottage City Oysters Delivery of oysters, seaweed, urchin, and lil’ necks via the website

Deon’s Kitchen Takeout noon to 6 pm – 508-627-0330

Dos Mas Open for takeout every day 5 to 11 pm. Now offering delivery! Free in Oak Bluffs, $5 for Edgartown and Vineyard Haven.

Dip02539 Takeout, 5 am to 2:30 pm – 508/627/7725

Dock Street Coffee Shop Takeout, 6:30 am to 1:30 pm, 508-627-5232

Edgartown Diner Takeout 8 am to 2 pm, Friday through Sunday

Espresso Love Curbside pickup only 8 am to 4 pm

Edgartown Pizza Open for takeout.

Menemsha Fish Market Open daily from 11 am to 5 pm. Please call ahead with your order, send one person in to pick it up, and follow the 6-foot rule. Credit cards are appreciated for payment vs. cash. Offering value-packed specials and variety packs to reduce the need for multiple trips.

Net Result Now offering all food orders by phone, and curbside delivery by request. 508-693-6071.

R&B’s Eatery Open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday, 6:30 am to 2 pm, for takeout. All lunches will be $8.75.

Rocco’s Pizza Open 4-8pm Tuesday through Sunday. Full menu available, with $10 cheese pizzas daily. Payment accepted over the phone, with curbside delivery.

Scottish Bakehouse Takeout menu available. Please give 48 hours notice for bulk orders, catering, and tailgate menus.

Sweet Bites Open 8 am to 3 pm

Waterside Market Open for takeout daily 7:30 am to 4 pm, Friday burger night with 2-for-1 burgers

Currently Closed:

7aFoods, Alchemy, Beach Road, Bettini Restaurant, Bite on the Go, Black Dog Water Street Bakery, Chowder Company, Copper Wok, The Food Truck, Humphreys, Island Fresh, La Choza, Little House Cafe, Mikado, Mocha Mott’s, Nat’s Nook, Offshore Ale, Rosewater Market, Rockfish, Sharky’s, State Road, Town Bar & Grill, La Soffitta, Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine