Chilmark: Neighbors working together

Our visitors this week include six young deer daily, three dorper lambs, one brown ram, and 8 dorper ladies next door; one young osprey with fresh catch in its talons, and, returning daily, an assortment of bird feeder visitors, dogs from down the road, strutting turkey two days after the strutting peacock, rabbits, waxing and waning moon, red-tailed hawk, and ants in the kitchen (harbinger of spring). Waiting for pinkletinks, though I hear them elsewhere, but happy to see witch hazel blooming, daffodils dazzling from Marie Larsen’s field to bordering our paved roads. “Stay Strong” has replaced the “Love” sign on Middle Road.

By now everyone knows Wes Brighton sold out of his 500 pounds of scallops from the back of his scalloper Martha Rose in less than two hours. Although he originally planned to sell only Saturdays, if you check with Menemsha Fish Market you’ll know when he’s heading in with a catch besides Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Nancy Aronie started a Zoom online writing workshop a couple of weeks ago and couldn’t believe the response. Jan Buhrman is offering free weekly online cooking classes Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm. Check them out and last week’s classes at kitchenporch.com/virtual-cooking-classes-1. Mollie Doyle offers five free online yoga classes each week, email MollieDoyle@gmail.com to join. I offer free online Kaiut Yoga classes on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays at 9 am. More info at peakedhillstudio.com/online-classes. Also if you need to relax, try one of my free weekly Restorative Sound Journeys free on Wednesdays at 7:30 pm Facebook Live from the Peaked Hill Studio page or Zoom.

The Yoga Barn has begun online class offerings for $27 per week, learn more at bit.ly/2xcKtYl

Chilmark Neighbors is up and running and ready to provide a volunteer to help you out with errands, dump runs, grocery shopping, and pick-ups from fish to prescriptions. First please provide information for their database through the following link bit.ly/2wKhxa4. Once you’re in the system, call or email for help. Also, if you want to volunteer please send an email. Contact by phone is available Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm, 508-545-3249 or email chilmarkneighbors@gmail.com.

All existing shellfish permits have been extended through May 31, 2020. The Stay at Home Order continues through May 4, 2020 at 5 pm. The “Temporary Moratorium on all construction, landscape and other work” continues through April 21, 2020 at 5 pm.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services offers services and help for Covid related needs, see.mvcommunityservices.org/find-help/.

For a full list of volunteering information and opportunities see bit.ly/2wKiJdx.

The dump is open Wednesdays only until further notice.

If you’re on Facebook, you can check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island as some of what you find here is likely dated.

If you have a non-emergency related to Covid-19 you can dial 211 for community information and referral services.

Stanley Larsen and Menemsha Fish Market offer call-in only service and delivery “to those in the age class that are most vulnerable to Covid-19.” Place orders between 11 am and 5 pm at 508-645-2282.

Menemsha Texaco has stocked “a selection of shelf stable groceries,” plus a bigger selection of pretzels, chips, Tates cookies, chocolate chips, ketchup, bacon, apples, silver foil, Era washing liquid, and Lysol toilet cleaner. Limited quantities only. Call 645-2641 between 9 am and 12 pm, or email squidrow@vineyard.net to order. Please leave a call back number and they will reply as promptly as possible.

The Island Food Pantry is open on Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 4pm and Saturday from 10 am to noon. If you are able to make a donation or volunteer please see islandfoodpantry.org.

Mermaid Farm is stocked with assorted lassis, yogurt, cheeses, meats, flour and more.

Grey Barn has dry beans, crackers, cheeses, meats, Chilmark Coffee and bread. Their bread schedule, Thursday through Monday from 8am and information is at https://www.thegreybarnandfarm.com/.

If you are over 60, take advantage of daily senior shopping hours at Cronig’s 7 to 8 am, Reliable Market, 9 to 10 am, and Stop & Shop 6 to 7:30 am. Vineyard Grocer, open daily from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm and Saturdays until 5:30 pm, requires face covering to enter the store, or you can order online, do curbside pick-up or have your order delivered (cost based on location and can be confirmed over the phone). Order at vineyardgrocer.com/order or for info call 508-693-2000.

Juli Vanderhoop and Orange Peel Bakery are taking orders, you can find her offerings from chickens to fruit on It’s a Chilmark Thing, then text or call your order in to 508-560-2307 and she’ll arrange a pick-up time. Also available are loaves of bread and some desserts twice weekly.

Check out all the new streaming content at the Chilmark Public Library at chilmarklibrary.org. Library director Ebba Hierta asks if you need help please, “Email chil_mail@clamsnet.org, put “digital help” in the subject, your name and phone number in the message with a brief description of what you need and someone will call you back.”

Go outside every day, plant some flowers, work in your garden or start one, and take a walk.

Stay calm and wash your hands. Have a good week.