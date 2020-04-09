Support COVID-19 relief efforts with MV license plates

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services is offering the first batch of low-number Martha’s Vineyard license plates as part of its annual auction, according to a press release.

The fifth ever online auction will start on Tuesday, April 21 and continue until Thursday, April 30, in an effort to support fundraising initiatives on-Island during the COVID-19 crisis.

There are fewer than 30 low-number plates remaining and ten will be included in April’s auction.

Each plate has a starting bid between $1,000 to $3,500, and plates will be awarded to the highest bidder.

Plates are also available at a “buy now” price of $10,000.

To date, more than $227,700 has been raised to benefit MV Community Services and other Island charities through the Driving the Future Fund.

Visit the MV license plate website to place a bid, buy a plate, or find more information.