Sunday: COVID-19 cases remain at 12 for fifth straight day

As of Sunday morning the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain at 12, according to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The hospital has received samples for 202 tests with 187 coming back negative and three pending results. There are currently no patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 at the hospital.

The number of confirmed cases has remained at 12 for the past five days. Cases have remained low on the Vineyard since the first case was confirmed on March 20.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Saturday, there were 6,404 new tests conducted for a total of 108,776. There are 1,886 new positive cases for a total of 22,860, and 87 new deaths were reported for a total of 686.