SSA cancels some ferries; strong winds forecasted

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, April 13. Winds of between 20 mph and 40 mph are forecast, with gusts of between 55 mph to 70 mph possible. Service disruptions are possible on both routes starting Monday afternoon.

The following trips on MONDAY 04/13/2020 have been canceled due to Weather conditions.

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 9:30AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 10:45AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V WOODS HOLE 10:45AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V WOODS HOLE 12:00PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

