Real Estate Transactions: April 6-April 10, 2020

Aquinnah

April 8, Richard K. Fabio and Sharon J. Nowell sold a lot on State Road to Vincent P. Loccisano, trustee of the Keyhole Realty Trust for $2,500.

Edgartown

April 9, John H. Davidson III and Cynthia A. Davidson, f/k/a Cynthia A. Aronson, sold Unit 30F, 15 Mill St. to Anthony J. Burke and Paula M. Burke for $163,000.

April 10, MSK LLC sold 5 Jordan Way to Robert K. Deveer Jr., trustee of Robert K. Deveer Jr. Revocable Trust for $2,466,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 8, Bruce L. Mahaffey and Leslie B. Mahaffey sold 37 Quantapog Rd. to David M. Flanders for $585,000.

April 10, Millard D. Allen, Personal Representative of the estate of Kathryn D. Allen. a.k.a Kathryn Allen, sold 7 Narragansett Ave. to Jacquelyn Scarville Randolph for $237,500.

April 10, Sandra Spielvogel and Arthur Spielvogel, trustees of the Sandra Spielvogel Revocable Living Trust sold 53 Tia Anna Lane to Stephen M. Smith and Carla D. Smith for $2,062,500.