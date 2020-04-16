MVDailyDraw wants you

What fun! Featherstone Center for the Arts is having a 30-day creativity fest for everyone. You can draw, paint, photograph, or knit. Children, professional artists, and everyone in between are all welcome to participate. And maybe even pets.

According to their flyer, every day in April, Featherstone posts a prompt for your project of the day. Professional photographer Barbara Reynolds posted a bright photograph, while another artist used clay for the Day 1 prompt: Daffodils. A child posted an adorable piece of art on the Day 15 prompt: Tiger. The Day 16 prompt is the Ag Fair. Take a look at over 160 posts already made on Instagram and join in the fun.

Every day around noon, on the #MVDailyDraw website, they will post another picture that is the prompt. The latest one will be on top.

There’s still time for you. Check out some of the art here.

Post your creation on social media and anyone who participated for at least 7 days will be entered into a drawing at the end of April for a $50 gift certificate towards a class when Featherstone reopens. Post your work by tagging it @featherstonecenterforthearts and make sure to use the hashtag #MVDailyDraw. Or email a photo of your image to posie@featherstoneart.org.