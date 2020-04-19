COVID-19 cases remain at 14 at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

Once again, the number of COVID-19 cases held steady at 14 Sunday, according to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. There are 10 tests pending results and 232 people have tested negative out of the 256 people who have been tested at MVH.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has no hospitalizations, but three of 14 positive cases were taken off-Island.

This comes as the state numbers are rising. On Saturday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported there were 1,970 new cases in Massachusetts for a total of 36,372 cases statewide. There were 156 new deaths statewide for a total of 1,560. Sunday’s Boston Globe had 15 pages of death notices.