Vineyard man runs 50km for Citymeals

A Vineyard man, Daniel Gutowski, is running 50 kilometers (31 miles) to raise money for Citymeals on Wheels, a nonprofit organization that delivers food to homebound elderly New Yorkers.

His epic run started at noon on Sunday, April 19, in Falmouth, where he moved the run to because of the Martha’s Vineyard’s strict stay-at-home order.

Initially, Gutowski wrote on his GoFundMe that he would be running a solo marathon (26.2 miles) on Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, April 18.

But because of the overwhelming support, Gutowski tacked on some extra distance and decided to run the 31 miles.

“For a donation of $15 or more, I will dedicate a mile to you. If you would like, I will personally call or FaceTime you during the run and ask you how you are doing during quarantine,” Gutowski wrote on the fundraising page.

Gutowski started off with a $1,000 dollar donation goal, and within six days, he raised more than $4,600 for Citymeals.

So far, more than 150 people have donated to the cause online.

“Everyone should be doing their part to make the world a better place during a time like this. Citymeals is an amazing organization that helps at-risk populations in need,” Gutowski wrote. “Your donation will make a tremendous impact in the city that has been hit the hardest.”

