Take a frontrow seat in your home to watch the season finale from M.V. Playhouse. They are celebrating National Poetry Month with the poets who were scheduled to appear at the final Poetry & Pie event for the season. Available on their website are short videos from Susan Puciel, Liz Pozen, Laura Roosevelt, Lloyd Schwartz, Rose Styron, Donald Nitchie, and Arnie Reisman. Settle into your seat and become enraptured in the poetry readings on the Playhouse Web Stage.