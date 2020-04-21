Martha’s Vineyard native helps pen song for frontline workers 

A new song paying homage to the many frontline workers fighting the coronavirus has a Vineyard connection.

John Barlosky, who goes by the stage name John Thomas, grew up on Martha’s Vineyard and now lives in New York City. He teamed up with fellow musicians Ryan Nach and Kevin McCove to write “Saving Us,” a ballad for nurses, doctors, police, and other front-line workers.

Islanders may know Barlosky’s father, Thomas “T Bone” Barlosky who lived on the Island for many years and owned a successful painting and floor sanding business before passing away in 2016.

In a phone interview with The Times, Thomas said the idea for the song came from McCove who wrote the chord progression. Thomas then added some lyrics and vocals of his own along with Nach.

“We wrote it to thank the people on the front lines that can’t stay home everyday,” Thomas said.

The song has been getting extensive coverage with write ups in People Magazine and Fox 29 in Philadelphia.

All the proceeds from the song, which is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, and other streaming services, are being donated to hospitals in the New York City area.

“Thank you doctor / Thank you nurse / You’re on the frontlines for us first,” the song begins. “You are saving us / You are saving us. Thank you EMS / Thank you cops / You’re in this war together / You won’t stop.”

Thomas, who grew up in Vineyard Haven, went to the Tisbury School and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, added that this song was also inspired by the frontline workers at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

“The song has provided, more than anything, comfort, and gratitude for the healthcare professionals and other essential workers,” Thomas said.