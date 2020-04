Real Estate Transactions: April 13-17, 2020

EDGARTOWN

April 14, Betsey F. Cumming, trustee of Cumming Family Trust, sold 320 Katama Rd. to Walter T. Berner and Dayna K. Lee for $1,700,000.

April 16, MV Land & Sea Inc. sold 8 Vickers Way to Nicholas M. Carosa and Violetta Zharov for $1,750,000.

OAK BLUFFS

April 15, Glenna F. Barkan, trustee of the Glenna F. Barkan Family Trust, sold 80 Pond View Drive to Trey M. Rasmussen and Emilyanne Rasmussen for $630,000.

April 17, John R. Castelli and Judith A. Castelli a.k.a Judith H. Castelli, sold 3 North Meadow Lane to Larry Eskridge and Layne Eskridge for $810,000.

TISBURY

April 13, Just One Bite Holdings LLC sold 16 Drummer Lane to Stephen Bowen and Susan Bowen for $10.

April 15, Michael Perkalis and Bonnie Perkalis sold 106 Summer St. to Danielle Marie Zerbonne and Jan Harrison Holmes for $506,000.