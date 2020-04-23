West Tisbury considers outdoor town meeting

West Tisbury officials are considering the best way to host a town meeting on June 23 while also adhering to social distancing restrictions, and are leaning toward an outdoor venue.

At a Wednesday meeting of the board of selectmen, officials decided to work toward planning for a meeting in the soccer fields at the West Tisbury School.

“There are a thousand different little details we need to work out, but right now we really need to work on the big picture,” town administrator Jen Rand said.

Town moderator Dan Waters said the scheduled date of the June meeting is just three days after the summer solstice, meaning the sun will be blaring during the daytime.

He suggested a time in the early evening or late afternoon, when the sun isn’t as intense and there will be enough daylight to hold the meeting. Selectmen agreed to hold the meeting at 4 pm, as did Waters.

Officials discussed briefly the possibility of holding the meeting inside the West Tisbury School gymnasium, but Waters said the town will be asking people to wear masks, and some townspeople may refuse.

“What if people don’t feel safe enough around people who aren’t wearing masks? We are having to adapt to a strange new set of rules,” Waters said.

Newly appointed selectboard chair, Cynthia Mitchell, said she doesn’t think it’s possible to have a meeting in the gym, even if audience members are a safe distance apart.

“Even if there is space for people to sit, there certainly isn’t enough space for people to be six feet apart on the stage,” Mitchell said.

Selectman Kent Healy agreed, saying “you have no idea if you are going to accommodate everyone.”