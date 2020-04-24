Former principal wants to help homeschoolers

Peg Regan is well-known to some Islanders as the retired principal of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. She still lives in Oak Bluffs.

Since retiring after 10 years at the high school in 2008, Regan has continued to teach English composition and literature for Cape Cod Community College in a new satellite campus that offers credits in core subjects to young Island residents. As a Vision Fellow on Martha’s Vineyard, she also developed the Master Teacher Institute for teachers for the past two summers.

So to say that she understands what parents are going through right now in trying to homeschool their children would be an understatement.

“Parents are feeling like ‘Oh, my God, I don’t know how to do this,’” Regan told The Times.

That’s why Regan is looking to share some of her tips and ideas for parents to work with their children in those times when they’re not doing the work provided by the school district.

Regan will write about how to integrate subjects like science and discovery into the learning experience for children, as well as how to incorporate reading.

“There are better ways of organizing your home around learning that don’t require the bells and whistles we have in school buildings,” she said.