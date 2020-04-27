ACE MV to host small business forum

Join fellow small business owners, farmers, and entrepreneurs to learn what Island businesses are doing to creatively weather these times. Learn helpful strategies, explore how local businesses plan to handle training and staffing needs, and tips for creating a contingency plan for your business.

This free, online panel discussion takes place Wednesday, April 29, from 2 to 3 pm. Register online by sending an email including your first and last name to admin@acemv.org.

Panelists include:

Heidi Feldman, Co-Owner, Down Island Farm and MV Sea Salt

Nancy Gardella, Executive Director, MV Chamber of Commerce

Samantha Hartley, Founder and President, Enlightened Marketing

Ky Keenan, Co-Founder, Not Your Sugar Mamas and Founder, Frankie’s Flatbreads

Jill Robie, Executive Director, YMCA-MV

Facilitator: Holly Bellebuono, director, Bellebuono Holistic International, former Owner Vineyard Herbs Teas & Apothecary, and executive director, ACE MV

Sponsored by ACE MV, the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, and the Mass Cultural Council.