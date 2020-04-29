‘Amy Schumer Learns to Cook’ premieres May 11

Stand-up comedian and Emmy Award-winning actress Amy Schumer and her husband, James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Fischer, have quarantined themselves, their son, his nanny, Jane, and their dog at their home in the woods as they share a behind-the-scenes look at their lives in the new Food Network series, “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.” The new series premieres on Monday, May 11, at 10 pm on the Food Network, with back-to-back half-hour episodes each week.

In the series, Fischer and Schumer bring viewers into their kitchen and share life at home during the coronavirus. According to a press release, the couple are filmed part of the time by their nanny, and like most people, stay in contact with friends and family through video. Fischer, who specializes in farm-to-table cuisine, creates comfort food while Schumer takes the lead tending bar.

“Watching Amy and Chris is intimate, real, fun and just great TV,” Courtney White, president of Food Network, says in the release. “The nanny holds the camera, as Chris makes incredibly delicious food and Amy’s sharp wit delivers laugh-out-loud moments all the way through. Mix that with poignant moments of a family sharing their challenges during this pandemic and you have a series that many will relate to and some will likely become addicted to.”

In the double-episode premiere, Schumer begins her culinary education with breakfast. Fischer shows Schumer how to make a perfect poached egg, crispy bacon, and a celery and fennel salad, while homemade latkes are frying up and Schumer crafts an old-fashioned to start the day. Fischer works on a menu for some of Schumer’s favorite late-night treats, including homemade fried rice, chicken wings, peanut butter cup cookies, and more while bartender Schumer whips up a Moscow mule.

Go behind the scenes with the couple by visiting FoodNetwork.com/AmyLearnsToCook for all the recipes. Viewers can also follow along using #AmyLearnsToCook for fun highlights from the episodes and to share their favorite dishes from the show.