Poets Corner: The New Normal

Where we used to stop and share
we now shout six feet apart
or mime to one another
muted under heavy cotton
This is our new normal
Working from home,
teaching ourselves to bake bread,
planting our gardens, driving less
we find adventure
in old movies and crossword puzzles
We travel the landscape of our lives
without leaving home
Nan Byrne
Nan Byrne has authored two books, and her poems and stories have appeared in numerous literary magazines, including the Michigan Quarterly Review and Fiction Southeast. She has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and won awards for her screenplays. She lives in East Chop and is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets and the Martha’s Vineyard Poets Collective.