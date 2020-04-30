Poets Corner: The New Normal

Where we used to stop and share

we now shout six feet apart

or mime to one another

muted under heavy cotton

This is our new normal

Working from home,

teaching ourselves to bake bread,

planting our gardens, driving less

we find adventure

in old movies and crossword puzzles

We travel the landscape of our lives

without leaving home

Nan Byrne

Nan Byrne has authored two books, and her poems and stories have appeared in numerous literary magazines, including the Michigan Quarterly Review and Fiction Southeast. She has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and won awards for her screenplays. She lives in East Chop and is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets and the Martha’s Vineyard Poets Collective.