Town Bar & Grill offers free meals for those in need

To help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, Town Bar & Grill in Edgartown is offering 25 free meals a day for Islanders in need.

Meals are available every Wednesday through Saturday for a total of 100 meals a week.

“These meals are single-serving and for anyone who needs them, for free, no questions asked,” according to a statement from the restaurant.

Those who would like a meal can call ahead at 774-310-8696 and ask for an “Islander meal.” Curbside pickup is available between 3 and 5 pm.