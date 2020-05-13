Aquinnah: Community art project

Just to show you that this quarantine has turned my brain to mush and my sense of time has completely collapsed — in last week’s column I completely forgot about Mother’s Day. Not only did I not realize that this past Sunday was Mother’s Day, I forgot about the entire existence of Mother’s Day. I’m not sure how that happened. I love getting chocolate, and responding, “It’s Mother’s Day” as a reason not to be disturbed when asked to do anything remotely taxing — you’d think I would’ve been all over it. But I was not, and I apologize to all the moms, stepmoms, foster moms, and grandmas of Aquinnah doing the joyous, fulfilling and also at times demoralizing, and always unpaid, work of raising children.

Happy Late Mother’s Day to Tipaphai, Theresa M., Alex, June, Jeanie, Noli, Amera, Ona, Adrianna, Berta, Carla, Joanie, Roxanne, Anne, Noni, Nonie, Juli, Faith, Tiffany, Emily, Jamie, Nancy B., Nancy L., Robin, Heidi, Naushon, Mallory, Jeffie, Mimi, Elissa, Anja, Lane, Jo-Ann, Wendy, Kathy N., Eva, Sarah, Irina, Diotima, Jessie, Teresa F., Christy, Belinda, Barbie, Virginia, Sheri, Kate, Aretha, Jean, Carolyn, Missy, Natalie, Penny W., Carole, Megan O-S, Megan G., Meg B., Meg H., Susie, Tanisha, Kelly, Isolette, Heather, Audrey, Nefititi, Melissa, Nerissa, Rachel, Melanie, Kathleen, Grace, Sabel, Lisa S., Vanessa, Noel, and in loving memory of Angie, Amanda, Penny, Jean, Nancy C., and Betty. My apologies to anyone I’ve overlooked. I hope everyone treated you like the queens you are.

Juli Vanderhoop is creating an art installation for her Orange Peel Bakery, and she needs your kids’ (or your) help. She would like the kids in town to draw a rainbow on an 8½- x 1-inch piece of paper. They can be left in her mailbox. She will then laminate them and hang them in the bakery.

The Aquinnah Shop is open for takeout! Right now, it’s weekends only, Friday and Saturday, noon to 7 pm, and Sunday noon to 6 pm. Call 508-645-3867 to place your order, and check their Facebook page and website for updates, theaquinnahshop.com. It’s unclear how the shops at the Cliffs are going to handle social distancing, opening, tourists, etc., but they are working with the board of health to come up with a solution that works. The BOH is reporting that our beaches will be open, but with some necessary social distancing measures taken.

There are many birthdays this week! Happy birthday to Morgan Hodgson, who celebrates on Thursday, Lydia Fischer (Saturday), Aquinnah Witham (Sunday), and Allison Cameron Perry (Tuesday). Happy birthday, you wonderful women.

