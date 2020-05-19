Ingrid Ann Reuter

Ingrid Ann (Petersen) Reuter died at home in New York City on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Ingrid leaves a long and unfinished bucket list. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1960, and attended Bowling Green State University. She received a master of social work degree from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, and her J.D. from Pace University.

She found wonder and joy in her 56 years on Martha’s Vineyard, where she loved visits from her family, new friends, clamming with her toes, and long walks along the beaches. She lived in Glen Rock, N.J., for 40 years and was a social worker with the Bergen County Special Education Team, an attorney with a Paramus law firm, a member of the Glen Rock board of education, a softball coach, and a Red Cross volunteer, counseling persons and families with advanced brain cancer. In 2012, Ingrid and Fritz “retired” to New York City, where Ingrid was active in her longtime book club, a committed member of the Citizens’ Committee for Children, an avid student of Spanish at El Taller, and a member of the Unitarian Church of All Souls.

Ingrid was a warm, smiling, loving, and understanding wife, mother, sister, and friend. A great cook, prolific knitter, avid gardener, photographer, and listener — those who met her learned to love her in a truly short time. She was passionate about the natural world, in her garden or in her travels, and was ever ready for the next world adventure.

She was a beautiful, loving, laughing, and robust woman, who always had an angel food cake with pink seven-minute frosting on her birthday, played a mean game of double solitaire, and could always enjoy a quiet Scotch on the rocks with a twist. She brought color, style, and joy to our lives. She was a beauty. Her joy was her family, especially her daughter and grandchildren. We will remember her forever.

Ingrid is survived by her husband of 56 years, Fritz Reuter; her daughter Kari Roberts and her children Anna and Erik of Reading; and her two sisters, Karen and Kristin Petersen and their families. A memorial service will be held at All Souls Unitarian Church in the fall. Donations in Ingrid’s memory can be made to Citizens’ Committee for Children, 14 Wall Street, Suite 4E, NY, NY 10005, or online at cccnewyork.org.