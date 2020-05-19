What is happening these days?

Updated May 19

Though coronavirus is disrupting the Island’s seasonal activities, there are still some things that we can enjoy.

May

The Art of Flowers Show, May: Featherstone’s annual spring exhibit is being reimagined this year. Photos of flower creations were posted online with the hashtag #FeatherstoneFlowers. The images can be viewed on The Art of Flowers gallery page.

Environmental Film Festival, May 21-27: M.V. Film Society and Vineyard Conservation Society present ‘Nature as Inspiration’ for this 7th annual festival. It will be held online, with films available to stream each day. Visit mvfilmsociety.com/nature-as-inspiration.

M.V. Community Greenhouse Plant Sale, May 23-24: Public plant sale from 10 am – 4 pm at 114 New York Ave. in Oak Bluffs. A volunteer will direct people in the parking area. Only six people at a time are allowed to shop. Wear masks and bring boxes for your plants. Visit marthasvineyardgreenhouse.org.

Vineyard Artisans Show, May 23-24: Held virtually on Saturday, May 23, from 5 to 7 pm, and Sunday, May 24, from 1 to 3 pm. Visit them at vineyardartisans.com to find promotions, live tours, and workshops.

June

Island Grown Initiative’s Annual Plant Sale, June 2: Island-grown vegetables fresh from the IGI farm will be available to order online and then picked up curbside at the Oak Bluffs school from 12 to 4 pm. The crops include tomatoes, eggplants, flowers, pumpkins, cucumbers, and much more. Visit the IGI website.

West Tisbury Farmer’s Market, Starting June 13: Saturdays, June 13 – October 10, from 9 am to 12 pm. Wednesdays, June 17 – September 3, from 9 am to 12 pm. At the Agricultural Hall instead of Grange Hall since there is more room to spread out. Visit wtfmarket.org.

July

Speech on the Beach, July 4: Renaissance House will continue the annual tradition of producing the famous Frederick Douglass speech, ‘What To The Slave Is The Fourth Of July?’ This year they are asking people to record themselves at home reading a segment of the speech. The videos will be compiled together and shown on MVTV, YouTube, and other outlets. For more information, visit renaissance-house-harlem.com. To participate, email renaissancehse@aol.com.

Possible Dreams Auction, July 26: Possible Dreams is the largest annual fundraiser for M.V. Community Services. The auction will be a livestream event hosted by Seth Meyers. Join for the chance to bid on 10 unique dreams, as well as the auction of license plate 1: MV1. To register, visit mvcommunityservices.org/events/possible-dreams.