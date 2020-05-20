Beer’s here

Bruce Rayvid from West Tisbury is a partner in the beer company Aeronaut, out of Somerville. They have a taproom there that is closed now due to the coronavirus, and Rayvid has decided to bring the beer to the Island.

“With our taproom closed, we’ve received permission from the state to make home deliveries, which has been going well throughout the greater Boston area,” Rayvid wrote in an email. “As a full-time resident in West Tisbury, I’ve always wanted to bring our products on-Island. Beginning this week, I’ll be personally doing contactless, free home delivery.”

The craft beers Hop Hop and Away, an India Session Ale, A Year With Dr. Nandu, an American IPA, and Robot Crush, American Pilsner, will all be available for delivery in mix-and-match cases containing 24 tall pint cans for $84, or half-cases of 12 for $46.

If you’re interested in Island delivery, call, text, or email Bruce Rayvid for contactless, free delivery to your home: 508-456-6891 or bprojects@gmail.com.