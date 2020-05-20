Catering to the community’s needs

1 of 10

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, caterer Jaime Hamlin of Island favorite V. Jaime Hamlin & Sons Catering and Party Design, along with sons Alexander Schilcher, Nick Schilcher, Duncan Schilcher, and MacAleer Schilcher, reimagined their event-catering business to provide their fresh menus to your home. The food service launches this week; deliveries are available on Thursdays.

Jaime Hamlin began to worry about the future of her catering business the moment the coronavirus pandemic struck, correctly predicting that come summer, the long-planned weddings would be canceled and her staff would be out of work.

While driving home to the Vineyard to quarantine at the beginning of the pandemic, Jaime’s youngest son, MacAleer Schilcher, had the idea to bring the convenience of catering into people’s homes during this uncertain time. “When clients began calling to postpone weddings to 2021, I was worried about the family business, and thought, We have the infrastructure, we own the building, we own the equipment, all of us can work and live together. So why don’t we pivot and start home delivery service?” he said.

From there, Schilcher put together a platform where customers can order online. “People will place their orders on Sunday, we will order the food on Monday and prep on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will deliver the food on Thursday and Saturday between 2 and 6 pm, straight from our kitchen to your doorstep.”

Jaime Hamlin & Sons typically caters high-end private events and weddings from May to October, winning Best of the Vineyard 16 years out of 20. While the company is still prepared and optimistic for the summer, V. Jaime Hamlin at Home is a service they will be offering while the social-distancing order is in place. Hoping to alleviate some pressure on the existing Vineyard food supply chains, Hamlin expressed that they are doing their part to “bring a little love to the kitchens and a little love to the tables.”

How it will work

The food offerings will be similar to their wedding fare, but more comforting and affordable for these uncertain times. “Think chicken over toasted Italian couscous with a delicious cherry tomato sauce; dry-roasted sage-thyme baby back ribs in a blend of herbs with fresh corn pudding and green beans; vegetarian squash, zucchini, and mushroom lasagna,” Hamlin said. The initial menu is “homey food” to comfort during quarantine, and will hopefully change every other week as they receive feedback and suggestions. Hamlin will include instructions on how to properly reheat each item on the menu, and gluten-free and vegetarian options will be available. In the future they will offer homemade extras: Vineyard sea salts, vinegar, dressings, and dips.

Hamlin and her sons have all been living together in Vineyard Haven since early March, so with the staff onsite, following strict CDC guidelines, they hope to give clients full confidence in the safety of the food they are ordering.

To stay up to date with V. Jaime Hamlin at Home, or to place an order, visit vjaimehamlinathome.com.