Real Estate Transactions: Week of May 11 – 15

EDGARTOWN

May 11, Patrick S. Turner sold a 50 percent undivided interest in 27 Slough Cove Road to Patrick M. Mahady, individually, and a 50 percent undivided interest to Michael Desrosiers and Kelly Desrosiers, trustees of the Happy Hour Nominee Trust for $1,800,000.

OAK BLUFFS

May 15, Robert B. Goudey, trustee of the Robert B. Goudey Living Trust, sold 5 Seth’s Path to George Tittmann for $773,750.

May 15, John J. Zarba and Susan L. Lemoie-Zarba sold 14 South St. to Matthew Douglas Reeves and Yoko Omi Reeves for $1,700,000.

TISBURY

May 12, Earl L. Linehan and Jonathan D. Eisner, trustees of the Personal Residence Trust Agreement Established by Darielle D. Linehan, sold 209 Quinsigamond Ave. to Henry H. McVey and Laura McVey for $1,600,000.

WEST TISBURY

May 12, Frank T. Manheim, trustee of Frank T. Manheim Revocable Trust, sold 625 Edgartown Road to Casey Decker and Katherine Wilson for $625,000.